MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Students in all grades subject to state-mandated testing could opt out of taking them under a bill up for a vote in the Wisconsin Assembly.
The measure up Thursday expands current law which allows parents to opt their children out of taking tests in grades 4, 8 and 9-11. The bill would expand the opt-out option to grades 3-11.
The opt-out provision in state law was never expanded after state testing expanded to additional grades.
Another bill up Thursday would require school districts to inform parents every year of all state or federally mandated tests to be given.
Both bills would also have to pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before becoming law.