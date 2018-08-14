ATLANTA (AP) — The eviction proceedings that LeSean McCoy filed against his ex-girlfriend have been finalized and she is no longer living in his Atlanta-area home, a lawyer for the Buffalo Bills running back said Tuesday.

McCoy began eviction proceedings in June against Delicia Cordon. Attorneys for McCoy met with Cordon, her attorney and a mediator Tuesday afternoon and then presented an agreement to the Fulton County magistrate judge overseeing the case. McCoy was not present.

Attorney Michael LaScala said in a text message to The Associated Press after the mediation that the eviction is finalized and Cordon is no longer living in the house.

The handwritten agreement signed by the parties and attached to the order closing the case says a sheriff’s deputy will accompany Cordon to the home on Monday to retrieve personal items, including photos, a gold chain with a cross belonging to her son, a Christmas tree and Christmas decorations. Lawyers for both sides will be present.

Cordon was left bloodied after she said an intruder hit her with a gun during a home invasion in the early hours of July 10 at McCoy’s house in Milton, Georgia, where she and her teenage son lived. Police are still investigating and have not identified a suspect. McCoy was out of state at the time.

Cordon’s lawyer Tanya Mitchell Graham told reporters Tuesday after the mediation in the eviction case that finding the person who attacked her client is what is most important at the moment.

Cordon filed a lawsuit Friday in Fulton County State Court against McCoy and Tamarcus Porter, who’s described as McCoy’s friend and personal assistant. Without accusing McCoy of playing a role in the home invasion, Cordon accused him of breaching his duty to protect her because he owned the home. She also alleged McCoy “permitted a hazardous condition to exist” by having Porter install a new security system and cameras and denying her access to arm the system.

The suit also alleges that McCoy would “often brutally beat his dog,” and would also “aggressively, physically discipline and beat his young son.”

McCoy previously said he had no involvement in the home invasion and had no contact with Cordon in months. He also said the allegations that he beat his son and dog — posted on social media last month by a person who said she was a friend of Cordon’s — were “totally baseless” and “completely false.”

A second lawsuit was filed Friday against McCoy and Porter by Elizabeth Donald, who is identified in the lawsuit as a childhood friend of Cordon. The suit says the two women are so close they call each other cousins. Graham had said in a news release right after the home invasion that Cordon’s cousin was also injured.

Donald was staying at the home in Milton to care for Cordon’s son while Cordon was traveling in June. Donald was at the home when Porter and another friend of McCoy’s arrived on June 5 unannounced and installed a new security system and cameras at McCoy’s request, her suit says.

The following day, Porter and McCoy called police asking for help removing Donald, Cordon’s son and another of Cordon’s friends from the home, the lawsuit says. Police said they couldn’t remove the teen because he lived there and that the other two had Cordon’s permission to be there. Porter filed eviction paperwork that day.

Donald was at the home when the home invasion happened July 10, and the intruder hit her with a gun, the lawsuit says.