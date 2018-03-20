Nation & WorldNation & World Politics Billionaire businessman JB Pritzker wins Democratic primary for Illinois governor Originally published March 20, 2018 at 6:17 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press CHICAGO (AP) — Billionaire businessman JB Pritzker wins Democratic primary for Illinois governor. The Associated Press Next StoryPolice say incendiary device, not package bomb, exploded at Austin Goodwill store and wasn’t related to prior bombings Previous StoryPhoenix-area teachers plan walkout Wednesday over low pay