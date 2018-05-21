SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. (AP) — Billionaire Tom Golisano is challenging his tax assessment, saying hundreds of Canada geese have decreased the value of his lakefront home in western New York.

The third Tuesday in May is known as Tax Grievance Day in most communities in New York state. That’s when property owners can challenge tentative assessment rolls.

Golisano, founder of the Paychex payroll firm in Rochester, has withheld $145,000 in taxes on his home on Canandaigua Lake in South Bristol. He says it’s because town officials haven’t helped him with his geese problem.

Golisano says he’ll file a grievance Tuesday afternoon.

The businessman and philanthropist has launched a website , Tax My Property Fairly, to help people fight for fair assessments.

New York’s Department of Taxation and Finance also provides advice on contesting an assessment.