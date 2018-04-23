BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A state judge is temporarily preventing the City of Billings from identifying three police officers who were suspended without pay for having sex with a civilian employee on city property.

Police Chief Rich St. John identified the woman but did not release the officers’ names.

The Billings Gazette and other news organizations filed a public information request for the officers’ names. City officials said they would release the information Monday afternoon.

District Judge Michael Moses granted a temporary restraining order on Monday morning and set a May 3 hearing.

Two officers were suspended for two weeks for having sex with a civilian employee while they were on duty while a third was suspended for a week for having sex on city property while he was off duty.

Scheveck Law Firm, which represents the officers, declined to comment.

