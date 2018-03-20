BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Billings Public Schools says it will add a resource officer next school year who will rove between elementary schools, in addition to other safety upgrades.

The Billings Gazette reports that Superintendent Terry Bouck announced changes at the School District 2 trustees meeting on Monday.

The district will apply a film to windows on exterior doors at schools to reinforce the glass. Bouck says the film won’t stop bullets, but will helps prevent someone from breaking in a window. Elementary schools will be the first to have the film applied.

The district already has seven officers assigned to high schools and middle schools.

Activities director Mark Wahl has been tabbed to oversee security and emergency preparedness in addition to activities.

