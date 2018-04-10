BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Billings police officer shot and killed a man at a casino early Tuesday, the second fatal officer-involved shooting in the city in less than 24 hours.

Capt. Kevin Iffland says officers responded to a report of a man with a gun and located him at a casino on Grand Avenue at about 1 a.m.

Iffland did not release any more information about what led to the shooting. The victim’s name and age haven’t been released.

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed by a Billings police officer at a downtown apartment building on Monday morning. Officials say the 29-year-old man was waving a knife around, had thrown knives at responding officers and was advancing on officers when he was shot. His name hasn’t been released.