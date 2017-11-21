BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Billings Police Department has placed 13 officers on paid administrative leave following two shootings this month, leaving the department low on staff.

Police Chief Rich St. John tells KULR-TV that the 13 officers make up about 10 percent of the department’s patrol force.

Police shot and killed a 24-year-old man on Saturday after authorities say he led officers on a pursuit and rammed police vehicles. Five officers were placed on leave as a result.

Authorities say officers shot and killed a man on Nov. 4 following a standoff at a sporting goods store, resulting in eight officers placed on leave.

Two officers were placed on leave in October after a shooting at motel. Four officers were placed on leave after another shooting in May. These officers returned to work.