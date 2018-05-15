BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Billings police officer who was suspended without pay for having sex on city property has resigned and released his name.
Attorney Vincent Salminen told The Billings Gazette that officer Paul LaMantia resigned Tuesday. LaMantia had been suspended for a week for having sex with a civilian employee at City Hall while off duty.
The resignation comes a day after District Judge Don Harris ruled the names of three officers who were disciplined for having sex on city property or while on duty should be made public.
LaMantia was suspended for two weeks without pay and signed a “last chance agreement” in 2012 for driving an intoxicated man and woman outside of the city limits at 3 a.m. and leaving them on the side of the road when the temperature was 20 degrees (minus 7 Celsius).
___
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com