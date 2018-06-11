BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Police in Billings say an elderly man was abducted and killed during an attempted carjacking.
Lt. David Cardillo says 58-year-old Donald Mack Gray Jr., a transient from North Carolina, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of deliberate homicide. He was being held in the Yellowstone County jail on Monday.
The carjacking happened at about 8 p.m. in Billings. The suspect and the victim struggled and the victim suffered fatal injuries. His name hasn’t been released.
Police continued to investigate and declined to release any other information.
