BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A pipeline leak in Billings County spilled an estimated 2,100 gallons of oil and produced water, some of it into a waterway.
Produced water is a mixture of saltwater and oil that can contain drilling chemicals.
The state Health Department says the leak happened Wednesday at a site 6 miles west of Fryberg operated by Hess Bakken Investments II. The spill impacted pastureland and a tributary of Sully Creek.
The company is using soil berms and oil-absorbent booms to prevent further spread of the spill, and also will be removing contaminated ice.
Health Department officials are on site and monitoring the cleanup.