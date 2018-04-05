BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A pipeline leak in Billings County spilled an estimated 2,100 gallons of oil and produced water, some of it into a waterway.

Produced water is a mixture of saltwater and oil that can contain drilling chemicals.

The state Health Department says the leak happened Wednesday at a site 6 miles west of Fryberg operated by Hess Bakken Investments II. The spill impacted pastureland and a tributary of Sully Creek.

The company is using soil berms and oil-absorbent booms to prevent further spread of the spill, and also will be removing contaminated ice.

Health Department officials are on site and monitoring the cleanup.