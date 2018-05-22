HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania Senate committee is advancing a proposal to completely overhaul how the state draws districts for the Legislature and Congress.
The State Government Committee on Tuesday voted unanimously for a bill to amend the state constitution and set up an 11-member commission to handle the job.
The state Supreme Court earlier this year threw out a Republican-crafted 2011 congressional map and imposed new district lines for this year’s elections.
The state currently sets congressional districts by regular legislation that must pass both chambers and be signed by the governor.
The General Assembly’s map is produced by a five-member commission, with four members appointed by caucus leaders.
The new proposal would have commission members be recommended by caucus leaders and the governor before getting approval by supermajorities of lawmakers.