TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow a handful of public officials to re-enroll in the pension system after being kicked off when elected to a new office.

State Senate President Stephen Sweeney, a Democrat, says the bill corrects an oversight in the 2007 law that established a 401(k)-style retirement plan for newly elected officials. He says the law was not intended to target officials who moved to another public office.

The Senate’s budget committee advanced the bill on Thursday.

Republican Sen. Kristin Corrado opposed the bill, saying laws shouldn’t be made to benefit a select few.

Sweeney says the small number of beneficiaries means it wouldn’t add significant costs to the troubled pension program.

Camden Mayor Dana Redd would be among the officials who would benefit.