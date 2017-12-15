TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow a handful of public officials to re-enroll in the pension system after being kicked off when elected to a new office.
State Senate President Stephen Sweeney, a Democrat, says the bill corrects an oversight in the 2007 law that established a 401(k)-style retirement plan for newly elected officials. He says the law was not intended to target officials who moved to another public office.
The Senate’s budget committee advanced the bill on Thursday.
Republican Sen. Kristin Corrado opposed the bill, saying laws shouldn’t be made to benefit a select few.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Family finds solace in Washington state — and a new life — five years after daughter was killed at Sandy Hook VIEW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
Sweeney says the small number of beneficiaries means it wouldn’t add significant costs to the troubled pension program.
Camden Mayor Dana Redd would be among the officials who would benefit.