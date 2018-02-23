SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Teenagers fleeing polygamous communities would get more legal protection from parents who could expose them to sexual abuse under a proposal approved by a panel of Utah lawmakers.

Republican Walt Brooks said Friday that if a teenager runs away from home, anyone they run to must inform their parents within eight hours. In some cases, that’s allowed adults to take teenagers back to polygamous communities even if they didn’t want to go.

His bill would give those teens time to file for legal emancipation or more control over where they’re placed.

Former polygamous group member LuAnn Cooper says the plan would help girls who come to her wanting to leave because of an impending marriage, but can instead be returned to their parents by police.

The proposal now goes to the House floor.