BOSTON (AP) — The group Mothers Against Drunk Driving is calling on Massachusetts lawmakers to approve a bill that would expand the use of ignition interlock devices.

The devices are electronically connected to a vehicle’s ignition, requiring a driver to pass a breath test before starting the vehicle.

The bill scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee would require that ignition interlocks be used by all first-time drunken driving offenders. MADD says it plans to testify in support of the measure.

Current state law only requires the devices be used by people with two or more OUI convictions.

MADD says Massachusetts is the only New England state that doesn’t mandate ignition interlocks for all offenders.