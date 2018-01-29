BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho would no longer be the only state in the country to not provide legal protections for breastfeeding mothers under a newly introduced bill.

Rep. Paul Amador, a Republican from Coeur d’Alene, said Monday that the bill would exempt breastfeeding mothers from Idaho’s indecent exposure law.

Forty-nine states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands have laws that specifically allow women to breastfeed in any public or private location.

Meanwhile, Idaho is one of 17 states, as well as Puerto Rico, to exempt breastfeeding mothers from jury duty.

The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee unanimously agreed to introduce the bill. It must now clear a full hearing.