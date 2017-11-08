MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Spotters in a boat keeping an eye on water skiers would no longer be required in Wisconsin under a bill set to pass the Legislature.

The bill up for an Assembly vote Thursday would allow for a pilot to operate a boat pulling someone on water skis without a second person, or spotter, on board. The boat would have to be equipped with a mirror that gives the pilot a wide field of vision so they can keep an eye on the person skiing.

The change is supported by the state’s tourism industry. But the Badger State Sheriff’s Association and the Wisconsin Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Association oppose it.

The bill passed the Senate earlier this spring and once it clears the Assembly would head to Gov. Scott Walker for his consideration.