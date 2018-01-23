CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The youngest victims of New Hampshire’s opioid crisis would get more help under a bill before a Senate committee.
The Senate Health and Human Services Committee held a public hearing Tuesday on a bill that would create a pilot program within the Department of Health and Human Services to help babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome.
The goal is to bridge the gap between when such babies leave the hospital and when they’d be eligible for early intervention programs as preschoolers.
Democratic Sen. Martha Hennessy of Hanover sponsored the bill at the request of an occupational therapist, who described working with a boy prone to violent meltdowns four years after being born to a drug-addicted mother. Senators acknowledged the importance of helping such children but questioned the potential cost.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon Go cashierless convenience store opens to the public in Seattle VIEW
- Are you ready? Here comes a deluge of rain, snow across Western Washington
- Undersea quake sends Alaskans fleeing from feared tsunami VIEW
- Amazon Go draws crowds: How does it work? Answers to questions on the new retail store
- Analysis | Why did the Seahawks move on from Kris Richard as defensive coordinator? A look at the numbers