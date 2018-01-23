CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The youngest victims of New Hampshire’s opioid crisis would get more help under a bill before a Senate committee.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee held a public hearing Tuesday on a bill that would create a pilot program within the Department of Health and Human Services to help babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome.

The goal is to bridge the gap between when such babies leave the hospital and when they’d be eligible for early intervention programs as preschoolers.

Democratic Sen. Martha Hennessy of Hanover sponsored the bill at the request of an occupational therapist, who described working with a boy prone to violent meltdowns four years after being born to a drug-addicted mother. Senators acknowledged the importance of helping such children but questioned the potential cost.