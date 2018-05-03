DOVER, Del. (AP) — People in Delaware who’ve been convicted of minor marijuana charges may be able to wipe their records clean.
WDEL reported that state lawmakers introduced legislation Wednesday that would allow people to apply for expungement.
The proposal follows the state’s decriminalization of minor marijuana possession and use three years ago. The legislation would apply to about 1,250 people who were convicted between 1977 and 2015.
Eighteen lawmakers from both parties are among the co-sponsors at the General Assembly in Dover.
Senate Minority Whip Greg Lavelle, a Republican, said the legislation “provides relief specifically to those with no other convictions.”
House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst said the bill is another step toward criminal justice reform. The Democrat said the bill will help people “move forward with their lives.”
Information from: WDEL-FM, http://www.wdel.com/