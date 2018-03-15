SCITUATE, Mass. (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker wants to borrow $300 million to help Massachusetts prepare for the effects of climate change.

The money is included in a $1.4 billion bill unveiled Thursday by the Republican during a stop in Scituate, where dozens of homes were damaged during the recent nor’easters.

Baker said the goal of the extra spending is to help residents, businesses and local cities and towns toughen up their defenses against the impacts of a changing climate including extreme weather, sea level rise, and inland flooding.

Some of the money would go to help repair dams and seawalls and develop other coastal resiliency strategies.

The bill would also authorize the borrowing of money for environmental protection — including tree planting and forest land protection programs — and other community investments.