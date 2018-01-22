AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine Democratic lawmaker’s bill would allow trained police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians to provide life-saving first aid to the canines that also respond to emergencies.

Rep. Jessica Fay says allowing trained professionals to provide emergency veterinary care can drastically improve a dog’s chance of survival.

Her bill is scheduled for a Tuesday work session.

Her bill would provide immunity for trained personnel who treat a law enforcement, search and rescue and service dogs when veterinary care isn’t immediately available.

South Portland Officer Shane Stephenson told lawmakers that he and canine partner Zak have tracked down half a million dollars’ worth of heroin during one stop. He says Zak wears a ballistic and stab resistant vest but says the bill would provide the best chance to save Zak.