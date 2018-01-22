AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine Democratic lawmaker’s bill would allow trained police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians to provide life-saving first aid to the canines that also respond to emergencies.
Rep. Jessica Fay says allowing trained professionals to provide emergency veterinary care can drastically improve a dog’s chance of survival.
Her bill is scheduled for a Tuesday work session.
Her bill would provide immunity for trained personnel who treat a law enforcement, search and rescue and service dogs when veterinary care isn’t immediately available.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon Go cashierless convenience store opens to the public in Seattle VIEW
- Renewal and resistance in Seattle — thousands take to streets for Women’s March WATCH
- WSU Cougars now focus on healing after death of quarterback Tyler Hilinski
- Landslide watch: Can experts predict collapse at Washington’s Rattlesnake Ridge?
- Analysis | Why did the Seahawks move on from Kris Richard as defensive coordinator? A look at the numbers
South Portland Officer Shane Stephenson told lawmakers that he and canine partner Zak have tracked down half a million dollars’ worth of heroin during one stop. He says Zak wears a ballistic and stab resistant vest but says the bill would provide the best chance to save Zak.