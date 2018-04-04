NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A bill backed by Gov. Bill Haslam that would reshape the University of Tennessee’s board of trustees has passed.

The state Senate adopted the House version of the bill on Wednesday by a vote of 22-8. It now heads to Haslam for his signature.

The plan would shrink the board from 27 to 11 voting members, and would add one non-voting student member. It would also create four seven-member advisory boards specific to individual campuses. Each advisory board would have one student and one faculty member.

Haslam has contended there’s less accountability and ownership in a bigger board.

The measure has drawn scrutiny because it would remove the faculty and student voting representation in the current board. Critics also contend that it gives the governor too much power over the board.