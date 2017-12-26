CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Officials in Concord are hoping to expand a road in front of the state archives building and to rename it to commemorate New Hampshire ratifying the U.S. Constitution.

The Division of Archives and Records Management building is scheduled to receive a new two-story addition next year. The Concord Monitor reports the project will shift part of the roadway away from the front of the building.

The state Legislature is considering a bill to rename that road Ratification Way, in honor of New Hampshire being the ninth state to ratify the Constitution and for the copy of the Constitution held in the archives building.

The bill would also spruce up two granite pillars installed in honor of Revolutionary War hero the Marquis de Layfette.

