FAIRVIEW, Ill. (AP) — A measure to rename a western Illinois post office after a soldier killed in Afghanistan has cleared the U.S. Senate and is headed to the president’s desk.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos sponsored the bill to name the post office in Fairview the Sergeant Douglas J. Riney Post Office. She says in a news release she expects the legislation to be signed into law in the coming weeks.

Bustos says she hopes renaming the post office will serve as a small token of appreciation for a brave hero who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

Riney graduated from Spoon River Valley High School and volunteered with the Fairview Fire Protection Unit before he joined the Army in 2012. The husband and father of two died in Kabul in 2016.