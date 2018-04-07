PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A bill to prohibit the mistreatment of animals is advancing in the Rhode Island General Assembly.

The bill prohibits mistreatment by failing to provide adequate water, shelter or veterinary care. It passed the House Wednesday and now moves to the Senate.

It was introduced by Democratic Rep. Patricia Serpa. Her district includes parts of West Warwick, Coventry and Warwick.

In December, protesters rallied near the Warwick property of a man accused of leaving his dogs out in freezing temperatures.

Authorities determined the dogs were in good condition and their owner didn’t break any laws.

Serpa’s bill would prohibit leaving dogs outside for longer than 15 minutes when a weather advisory or warning has been issued.

She says the legislation would give animals better protections under the law.