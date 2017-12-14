BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — A bill that seeks to resolve border disputes between Maine’s Acadia National Park and its neighbors has cleared a key hurdle.

The House Committee on Natural Resources is unanimously endorsing the bill, which includes language designed to end confusion between park rangers and the clam and worm harvesters who work the mudflats.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin and faces at least one floor vote in the U.S. House of Representatives. That vote had not yet been scheduled. There is also identical legislation that must pass the Senate.

The Bangor Daily News reports the bill would reinforce a 2015 donation of land at Schoodic Point to Acadia and map the parks boundaries. It would also repeal at 1929 law that conflicts with the Schoodic donation.