PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A state lobster marketing group will continue touting Maine’s signature seafood export in the coming years.

The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative uses fees paid by members of the state’s lobster industry to promote the Maine lobster brand in the media and the restaurant business. A bill to extend the fee structure through 2020 became law on Monday.

Members of the lobster industry have spoken in favor of keeping the marketing group to help the industry can stay profitable during difficult fishing years. The collaborative was created about five years ago in the wake of a lobster fishing season in which fishermen saw low prices.

The bill passed the Maine Legislature last month and became law without the signature of Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

The collaborative’s annual budget is $2.2 million.