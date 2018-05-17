STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — A bill to double the size of the Black Hills National Cemetery in western South Dakota is headed for President Donald Trump’s approval after the U.S. House passed the legislation.

About 200 acres of land currently held by the Bureau of Land Management will be transferred to the national cemetery that’s overseen by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The additional land is northwest of the current cemetery along Interstate 90 near Sturgis.

The Senate passed the measure last December. The Rapid City Journal reports the House did so on Wednesday.

About 28,600 veterans and their loved ones are buried at the cemetery that opened in 1948. The cemetery includes veterans from South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska and Montana.