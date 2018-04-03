NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A bill that would arm some school teachers in Tennessee has failed after a number of state lawmakers, including several Republican gun rights advocates, criticized the idea.

The measure was voted down Tuesday in the House Education Administration and Planning Committee amid intense debate about whether it was the best idea to protect children. There were also questions raised about what, if any, liability governments might have if there was an accident with one of the armed teachers.

The bill was sponsored by David Byrd, a Republican from Waynesboro. The measure would have allowed teachers to undergo training by certified private instructors to carry guns in schools where there are no school resource officers.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has objected to the bill.