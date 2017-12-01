PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker is proposing a bill against nondisclosure agreements during sexual assault or harassment allegations that would render them useless in the state.
The Arizona Republic reports Republican State Rep. Maria Syms pushed for the bill Thursday in order to close a “sexual predator loophole.”
Under her proposed bill, nondisclosure agreements involving allegations of sexual assault and harassment would become “void and enforceable.”
It also seeks to ban anyone from entering confidentiality agreements with elected officials that involve sexual assault or harassment allegations.
The bill comes as accusers are sharing details of alleged sexual assaults by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, comedian Bill Cosby and other famous figures despite nondisclosure agreements between the parties.
The bill will go before Arizona lawmakers in January when the Legislature convenes.
Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com