HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers have passed legislation requiring the Department of Correction to determine whether female inmates are pregnant before they’re incarcerated.

The House of Representatives voted 148-0 on Thursday in favor of the bill, which also ensures pregnant inmates get proper treatment. Among other things, at least one health care provider at York Correctional Institution, the state’s only women’s prison, must have training in pregnancy and childbirth.

The bill stems from the birth of an infant inside a cell at York in February.

The bill already cleared the Senate and now moves to the governor, who proposed much of the legislation.

It also prohibits the shackling of pregnant inmates during labor and requires the DOC to provide female inmates with no-cost feminine hygiene products.

Standards are also set for transgender inmates.