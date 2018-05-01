HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers want to make sure the Department of Correction is assessing female inmates to determine whether they’re pregnant before being incarcerated.

The Senate on Tuesday voted unanimously for a bill ensuring pregnant inmates get proper treatment. Among other things, it requires at least one health care provider at the York Correctional Institution, the state’s only prison for women, has specialized training in pregnancy and childbirth.

The bill stems from the birth of an infant inside a cell at York in February.

Republican Sen. John Kissel says there “wasn’t a clear policy as to the appropriate and humane treatment” of the inmate.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy pushed for the legislation, which also requires free feminine hygiene products for female inmates. The bill moves to the House.