SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A state Senate committee has approved a bill that would penalize doctors in Utah who do not show an informational video to women seeking an abortion.

The Deseret News reports the committee unanimously passed the bill Wednesday.

Sen. Todd Weiler says doctors who are “willfully disobeying” the law requiring showing the video to women should face penalties.

The Republican from Woods Cross says he was “shocked” to learn current law lacks an enforcement provision.

Weiler says the bill replaces a 40-year-old outdated video with an information module that can be updated if laws change.

He says it also eliminates face-to-face consultations with women so that lawmakers are not “forcing doctors to say things that they don’t agree with.”