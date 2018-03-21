AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill that would have loosened restrictions on parents having guns in their cars on school grounds has been unanimously rejected by the Maine House of Representatives.

The bill’s sponsor, Democratic Rep. John Martin, asked his colleagues to reject the bill in the wake of the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida.

Martin said his intent was to allow hunters to drop off and pick up their children at school without having to remove guns from their cars. The bill would have required that the guns be unloaded and locked in a container or rack. The gun owner also would have been required to stay in the car.

The Portland Press Herald reports the measure was rejected Tuesday. Martin said the timing was not right.