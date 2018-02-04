PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A bill has been introduced to change the state’s official tall ship.

A group of state senators propose designating the SSV Oliver Hazard Perry as the official flagship and tall ship ambassador of Rhode Island. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Rhode Island’s official tall ship, the 110-foot sloop-of-war Providence, is moving to Virginia.

A foundation in Alexandria, Virginia purchased it and plans to bring it to its new homeport in the summer of 2019.

The Oliver Hazard Perry is a civilian sail training vessel that docks in Newport, Rhode Island. It resembles an American naval vessel of the early 1800s.

It’s named after Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry, the War of 1812 hero and Rhode Island native.

The sloop Providence is a replica of John Paul Jones’ first command ship.