Bill Gates’ investment firm transferred $1.8 billion in stock to Melinda Gates as the pair announced the end of their 27-year marriage, according to a new report.

Cascade Investment LLC transferred more than 14 million shares of Canadian National Railway Co. and more than 2.9 million shares of AutoNation Inc. on Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing regulatory filings.

The Canadian National Railway shares were worth about $1.53 billion and the AutoNation shares about $310.1 million at the opening of Wednesday’s trading day, the Journal said.

In the joint petition for their marriage’s dissolution, the couple said they had already divided their marital assets, Reuters reported Tuesday after the split was announced, though details were not disclosed in the documents filed at King County Superior Court in Seattle.

The couple reportedly had no prenuptial, but they requested in their divorce petition that the court divide their communal property, business interests and liabilities “as set forth in our separation contract,” Reuters said.

AutoNation is a car-sales company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the shares transferred to Melinda Gates comprise more than 3% of the company’s total shares, The Wall Street Journal said. The Canadian National Railway, based in Montreal, had 2% of its shares transferred to Melinda Gates.