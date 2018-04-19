HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is moving closer toward prohibiting employers from asking applicants about their salary history.

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted 142-4 in favor of such legislation, which was dubbed as this session’s “pay equity” bill.

New Haven Rep. Robyn Porter, a Democrat, says the legislation will help ensure women earn equal pay for equal work in Connecticut. Porter and other proponents argue that asking for someone’s salary history can disproportionately harm women. If they were underpaid at previous jobs, women could then face being underpaid throughout their careers.

The Connecticut Business and Industry Association supports the legislation, even though it marks a “significant change” in the hiring process. CBIA says the bill stemmed from “discussions and compromise between multiple parties, including the business community.”

The bill awaits Senate action.