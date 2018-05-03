DENVER (AP) — A Colorado House committee has passed a bill that would remove autopsy reports on minors’ deaths from the state’s Open Records Act.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 8-3 on Thursday to refer the bipartisan bill to the full House.

Supporters say the bill would protect family privacy and help deter copycat youth suicides.

Opponents argue it would hamper efforts by journalists and the public spot trends involving youth deaths, hold elected coroners accountable, and report on the state’s child protection programs, among other issues.

Republican Rep. Yeulin Willett and Democrats Leslie Herod and Joe Salazar voted against the bill.

Democratic Rep. Matt Gray, a bill co-sponsor, says he’s willing to work with news media organizations to improve the initiative.

The Senate has passed the legislation.