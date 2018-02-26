BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation encouraging public schools to offer gun safety courses is headed to the Idaho House.

KIVI-TV reports that the House Education Committee agreed to advance HB 443 on Monday with the panel’s three Democratic members opposing.

If the bill is enacted, firearms would be permitted to be used in primary and secondary schools during the course. However, the bill simply encourages schools offer gun safety course — it does not mandate such classes must be implemented. Instructors have to be from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a law enforcement agency or a firearms organization.

Last year, a similar proposal was spiked after opponents said they couldn’t vote for the bill because it raised too many logistical and financial concerns.

