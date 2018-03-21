BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposal reducing the penalties for driving with an expired license is on its way to the Idaho governor’s desk for consideration.

Idaho’s Senate agreed to advance the proposal Wednesday. The bill had already passed the House.

The bill would reinstate driving privileges for people who were previously slapped with suspensions due to not paying court fees, eliminate statutory mandatory minimum jail sentences surrounding driving without privileges, and only classify driving without privileges as a misdemeanor on the third offense.

Currently, driving on an expired or suspended license is a misdemeanor under all circumstances, with mandatory minimum five day jail sentence on the first offense and 20 days minimum for a second offense.