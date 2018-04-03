BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Newspaper industry officials say a bill draft that would allow North Dakota county governments to publish meeting minutes on their websites rather than in official local newspapers raises concerns about government transparency.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that the officials spoke out Monday at a meeting of the Legislature’s interim Judiciary Committee.
Media attorney Jack McDonald said publishing minutes exclusively on websites could make it harder for the public to keep tabs on what’s happening.
Republican state Sen. Diane Larson of Bismarck says publishing on websites might save governments millions of dollars.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- A child abductee's journey back
- The Kushner family saw the White House as an opportunity, but it’s mainly meant trouble
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
The committee ultimately will decide whether the proposal moves forward to the 2019 Legislature.
___
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com