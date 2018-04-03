BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Newspaper industry officials say a bill draft that would allow North Dakota county governments to publish meeting minutes on their websites rather than in official local newspapers raises concerns about government transparency.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the officials spoke out Monday at a meeting of the Legislature’s interim Judiciary Committee.

Media attorney Jack McDonald said publishing minutes exclusively on websites could make it harder for the public to keep tabs on what’s happening.

Republican state Sen. Diane Larson of Bismarck says publishing on websites might save governments millions of dollars.

The committee ultimately will decide whether the proposal moves forward to the 2019 Legislature.

