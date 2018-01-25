NEW YORK (AP) — The mayor of New York City says he is sticking to his allegiances as a native of New England and will root for a New England Patriots victory in the Super Bowl.
Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio says he grew up just outside of Boston and remains loyal to the football team. The mayor said Thursday he won’t discount the talent of the opposing Philadelphia Eagles, but says that he thinks the Patriots will prevail.
While noting that he wanted the Patriots to win the Super Bowl, de Blasio also says he is envious of quarterback Tom Brady’s hair.
He says “after the last victory in the conference championship, he took off his helmet and his hair was perfect — I just want to note that.”
