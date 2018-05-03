ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Leaders of New York’s public university system have revoked Bill Cosby’s honorary degree, saying his conduct offends “human decency.”

Cosby received the doctorate of humane letters in 2000 from the Fashion Institute of Technology.

The trustees also voted Thursday to revoke an honorary degree awarded in 1996 to former Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine. The board cited the Met’s finding of credible evidence of sexual misconduct. Levine received the degree from the State University College at Potsdam and the SUNY College of Optometry.

In a statement, SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson said Cosby’s sexual assault conviction last week and evidence against Levine oppose SUNY’s values and mission. Levine has denied wrongdoing.

The board last year revoked an honorary degree given to Harvey Weinstein by his alma mater, the University at Buffalo.