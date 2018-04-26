Nation & World Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting a woman in first big celebrity trial of #MeToo era Originally published April 26, 2018 at 10:49 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting a woman in first big celebrity trial of #MeToo era. The Associated Press Next StoryAfter tax cuts many saw as a failure, Kansas may cut again Previous StoryThunderbirds add pilot to replace officer killed in crash