PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton will be in New Jersey campaigning for the Democrat running for governor.

Clinton is scheduled to join Phil Murphy him at a get-out-the-vote rally at an electricians’ union hall in Paramus on Tuesday.

Hillary Clinton appeared with Murphy at a campaign fundraiser on Sunday night.

Murphy is the former U.S. ambassador to Germany in the Obama administration. Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Murphy in New Jersey last week. Former vice presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore have also campaigned.

Murphy is running against Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the Nov. 7 election to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Chris Christie.