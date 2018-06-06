ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton and members of the Kennedy family will be at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy’s death.

Kennedy, a former attorney general and presidential candidate, was assassinated 50 years ago Wednesday at the age of 42. The Navy veteran is buried at Arlington near his brother, former President John F. Kennedy.

Ceremonies Wednesday at Arlington are scheduled to include speeches from Clinton, Kennedy’s daughter Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and his grandson Joe Kennedy III.

Country singer Kenny Chesney is scheduled to perform.

In addition to the ceremonies at Arlington, a special exhibition is planned at the home in suburban Boston where Kennedy was born.