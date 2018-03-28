LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton and bestselling author James Patterson will visit Little Rock this June to promote their new novel, called “The President is Missing.”
The Clinton Foundation and the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service say the event will take place June 9 at the Statehouse Convention Center.
The book has been described by publishers as a thriller that includes “details that only a president can know.” It’s set for release in June.
Organizers say the event in Little Rock will not include a public book signing, but pre-signed books can be pre-ordered next month.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man