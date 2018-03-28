LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton and bestselling author James Patterson will visit Little Rock this June to promote their new novel, called “The President is Missing.”

The Clinton Foundation and the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service say the event will take place June 9 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

The book has been described by publishers as a thriller that includes “details that only a president can know.” It’s set for release in June.

Organizers say the event in Little Rock will not include a public book signing, but pre-signed books can be pre-ordered next month.