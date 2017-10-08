BOSTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton is visiting Northeastern University for a student conference that’s meant to inspire future leaders.

Clinton is scheduled to speak at the Boston campus on Friday during the opening session of an annual event known as the Clinton Global Initiative University meeting.

The event runs through Oct. 15 and is meant to connect students with experts on topics including education, climate change and public health.

Others speaking at the event include Chelsea Clinton, daughter of the former president and vice chairwoman of the Clinton Foundation, and former Secretary of State Madeline Albright.

Students participating in the conference are called to create plans to tackle major problems around the world.

Bill Clinton founded the event in 2007. It was hosted last year at the University of California, Berkeley.