BOSTON (AP) — Legislation has been filed on Beacon Hill that would require the state’s pension fund to divest from any companies that manufacture guns and ammunition.

Democratic state Treasurer Deb Goldberg, whose office oversees the pension fund, proposed the bill along with two Democratic lawmakers, Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Creem of Newton and Rep. Lori Ehrlich of Marblehead, in the aftermath of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

It’s not clear how much the pension fund is currently invested in companies that manufacture guns or ammunition, but the amount is believed to be very small.

But Goldberg says the bill if passed would send a “clear message” that Massachusetts stands with victims of gun violence.

Several other states including Connecticut and New Jersey are weighing similar measures.